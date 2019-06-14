Cybersecurity Market Is Hot As IPO CrowdStrike Climbs 70%

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
The U.S. IPO market has had its ups and downs recently. Ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft clearly have disappointed investors since they went public. However, the incredible successes of plant-based protein company Beyond Meat (BYND), video conferencing firm Zoom (ZM) and online fashion retailer Revolve Group (RVLV), have kept investors laser-focused on what it is to come. A recent IPO entry, Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (CRWD), [...]
