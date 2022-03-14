Expand / Collapse search
Cryptocurrency prices mixed; Bitcoin trading at $39,000

Dogecoin down to 11.5 cents per coin, ethereum almost at $2,600

Cryptocurrency was mixed early Monday morning as bitcoin and dogecoin were lower, but ethereum was higher.

VERDICT AGAINST SELF-PROCLAIMED BITCOIN INVENTOR BALLOONS TO $143 MLN

Bitcoin was trading at approximately $39,030, down 0.09%, while dogecoin was trading at approximately 11.5 cents per coin. Meanwhile, ethereum was trading at almost $2,600, up 0.66%, Coindesk reported.

Cryptocurrency was mixed early Monday morning as bitcoin and dogecoin were lower, but ethereum was higher. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Last week’s South Korean presidential election pitted conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, who promised to seize profits gained through illegitimate means, versusLee Jae-myung, who pledged to offer a framework for security token offerings (STO) and a national tokenization project that would allow for some sort of social dividend paid out by real estate speculators.

In other cryptocurrency news, self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright must pay another $43 million to a joint venture he co-created, adding to a $100 million verdict against him last year, a federal judge in West Palm Beach, Florida, ruled Wednesday.

A jury in December found that Wright unlawfully seized intellectual property belonging to the joint venture with late computer forensics researcher Dave Kleiman, W&K Info Defense Research. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom awarded the additional $43 million in interest on damages W&K suffered from when he took control of the IP in 2013 until the court's final judgment.

Wright had argued that W&K should only be entitled to interest measured from October 2021, when the IP's value was highest, through December.