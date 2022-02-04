Cryptocurrencies higher across the board early Friday morning

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all higher early Friday morning as cryptocurrencies were following the U.S. stock market lead.

Bitcoin was trading at $37,915, up 4.29% Friday, while Ethereum was at almost $2,835 (+9.31%) and Dogecoin was above 14 cents per coin, up 3.55% in overnight trading, Coindesk reported.

FACEBOOK’S CRYPTOCURRENCY VENTURE TO WIND DOWN, SELL ASSETS

Metaverse-related tokens took a hit in the past two days as Meta, formerly known as Facebook, reported a $10 billion loss on its augmented and virtual reality division in an earnings release earlier this week, the report said.

The metaverse broadly refers to a virtual world in which people can interact as they do in the real world, but digitally.

Tokens of blockchain-based games Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Gala (GALA) fell as much as 12% in the past 24 hours, continuing a slide since Wednesday night.

In other cryptocurrency news, the cryptocurrency arm of Jump Trading said on Thursday it had restored more than $320 million to crypto platform Wormhole after the decentralized finance site was hit with one of the largest crypto heists on record.

In a tweet, Jump Crypto said they chose to replace the stolen money "to make community members whole and support Wormhole now as it continues to develop."

Chicago-based Jump Trading acquired Certus One, the developer behind Wormhole, in August.

Wormhole, an online platform that allows the transfer of information across crypto networks, said on Wednesday it had been "exploited" for 120,000 digital tokens connected to the second-largest cryptocurrency, ether.

At the time of its announcement, the market value of the tokens was just over $320 million.