Cryptocurencies: Irrational Exuberance or Brave New World?

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
Anna Irrera–FinTech Correspondent, Thomson Reuters; Bill Barhydt–Founder and CEO of Abra; Alex Mashinsky–CEO of Celsius Network, Brent McIntosh–General Counsel, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and Nouriel Roubini–Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates LLC; Professor of Economics, Stern School of Business, New York University policy discussed cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Related: The Best Performing ETF 2018 Year-To-Date Is… To watch [...]
Continue Reading Below