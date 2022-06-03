Expand / Collapse search
Crypto market has ‘more pain to come,’ expert warns

Winklevoss twins predict 'crypto winter' is coming

Crypto expert predicts ‘more pain to come’ in selloff warning

Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee says cryptocurrency markets will ‘follow suit’ with the downturn of traditional markets.

Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee reacted to predictions of a cryptocurrency market downturn on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, arguing there's "more pain to come" as the industry "matures" and starts to parallel traditional markets.

CRYPTO ‘WINTER IS HERE’: EXPERT

ANDREW DURGEE: I think there's potentially still some more pain to come. If you believe that there's going to be a further downturn in global markets at all, especially over the next couple of years, maybe until the next election cycle, I think that it's highly probable that the crypto markets will continue to follow suit with some of the traditional markets.

Cryptocurrency coins on a stock market graph background

Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee warns there's "more pain to come" in the cryptocurrency market as it matures and starts to more closely parallel the downturn of traditional markets, on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, June 3, 2022. (Getty Images)

For a long time, we were hoping that we were going to see a decoupling of the crypto industry from the traditional markets. But we've seen actually kind of the opposite, as it's grown and continues to fall more and more in line with the traditional markets overall.

Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee argues cryptocurrency markets are maturing to ‘parallel’ traditional markets and their trends. video

Crypto market selloff signals ‘maturing’ of industry: Expert

Head of Republic Crypto Andrew Durgee argues cryptocurrency markets are maturing to ‘parallel’ traditional markets and their trends.