Shares of some top credit card companies are up at 10 a.m.:

American Express Co. rose $.71 or .7 percent, to $95.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. rose $.42 or .5 percent, to $83.02.

Discover Financial Services rose $.58 or .9 percent, to $62.56.

Mastercard rose $1.34 or 1.8 percent, to $74.81.

Visa Inc. rose $3.34 or 1.6 percent, to $214.05.