Crackdown on E-Cigarettes Pushes Shares of Altria Group 7% Higher Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), a tobacco company with brands such as Marlboro, Black & Mild, and Copenhagen, among many others, are up nearly 7% as of 12:50 p.m. EDT after the Food and Drug Administration announced it might ban all flavored e-cigarettes.

Continue Reading Below

So what

As a group, tobacco stocks jumped Wednesday after the FDA threatened to pull e-cigarettes due to their widespread popularity with teens. The FDA chief went as far to say teenage use of e-cigarettes had reached "an epidemic proportion." Five brands in particular -- Juul, Altria's MarkTen, Imperial's Blu E-cigs, BAT's Vuse, and Japan Tobacco's Logic -- have been ordered to create plans within 60 days specifying how they will address teen e-cigarette usage and how they will work to prevent teens from using their product going forward.

Now what

Investors clearly welcomed the FDA crackdown, as e-cigarette products have been a growing threat to big tobacco companies, even if some have created their own e-cigarette brands. Wednesday's stock price pop could prove short-lived if the FDA's move ends up being simply a reprimand rather than a sign of a stronger regulatory stance in the future, but for now it's a clear positive development for traditional cigarette companies.

10 stocks we like better than Altria GroupWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

Advertisement

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Altria Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.