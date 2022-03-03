Costco earnings top expectations as supply concerns continue

Costco Wholesale reported quarterly revenue and profit that topped Wall Street expectations as consumers purchased more groceries and splurged on high-margin items.

Shares of Costco fell about 1% in extended trading as same-store sales growth in February slowed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Comparable sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, jumped 11.1% in the second quarter, compared with Refinitiv IBES estimates of an 8.74% rise.

Like many retailers, Costco has had challenges including port delays, container shortages, COVID-19 disruptions, shortages of various components and labor cost pressures.

"Overall, we've done a pretty good job of giving the supply chain challenges. I think that's evidenced in our sales strength," said Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti. "They continue to be delayed to container arrivals, so we continue to advance order in many cases as we are able to."

BERKSHIRE'S CHARLIE MUNGER BACKS COSTCO AGAINST AMAZON: COSTCO WILL BE 'HUGE INTERNET PLAYER'

Galanti said that virtually all departments are impacted with less product as well as packaging challenges.

"One of the things that we've done that I mentioned last quarter, I mentioned we had chartered three small container vessels to help provide us with additional flexibility on shipping," said Galanti. "We have now charged a total of seven ocean vessels, up from those three – for the next three years. And these are the transport 'containers between Asia and the U.S. and Canada."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 533.05 +5.05 +0.96%

During the earnings call on Thursday, Galanti also mentioned the impact on inflation.

"The inflationary pressures that we and others continue to see include higher labor costs, higher freight costs as well as higher transportation demand," said Galanti. "Not very different than what you hear and read and see from others. But again, we think we've done a pretty good job of corralling it as best we can."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Total revenue rose 16% to $51.90 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, topping expectations.

Net income rose to $1.30 billion, or $2.92 per share, from $951 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of $2.74 per share.