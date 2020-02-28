CDC, FDA accelerate coronavirus treatment approvals: Kudlow

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are speeding up the approval process for experimental drugs to provide the best protection possible for U.S. residents during the coronavirus outbreak, Trump administration adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday.

"It’s the sort of deregulatory measure that will allow great American science and biotechnology to run as fast as it can to get engaged in this thing as much as needed," Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

He says that while health experts believe risks are low in the U.S., regulators want to make sure a coronavirus treatment is found as quickly as possible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.