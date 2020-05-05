116 coronavirus cases reported at Oklahoma pork plant, which is staying open

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At least 116 employees at an Oklahoma pork processing plant have tested positive for coronavirus as the industry attempts to keep doors open and quell fears of a meat shortage.

The Guymon, Okla., plant is run by Seaboard Foods. Any employee who exhibits symptoms or a fever will be asked to go home, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our message to employees continues to be if you don't feel well please stay home, contact your healthcare provider and get tested," the spokesperson said. "We believe this is the best way to protect our workers and our community."

Seaboard has created a temporary COVID-19 Leave Policy and Support Plan, including short-term disability pay for employees in the CDC's coronavirus risk category.

CDC investigators will be on the ground looking into outbreaks in nearby Moore and Potter Counties in Texas.

The news comes as Costco, Kroger and other grocery chains are rationing the amount of meat customers can buy at one time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely because of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

