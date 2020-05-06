Expand / Collapse search
Meat shortage pushes Kroger to limit beef, chicken, pork purchases at all stores

Its competitors including Costco and Food Lion are also cracking down

By FOXBusiness
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says meat processing plants in his state have provided plexiglass dividers, testing, and more to employees.video

Nebraska Governor: Working with meat processors to assure employee coronavirus safety

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says meat processing plants in his state have provided plexiglass dividers, testing, and more to employees.

Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., has expanded its purchase limits for shoppers to include chicken in addition to pork and beef.

Kroger is now limiting meat purchases at all stores, a company spokesperson told KATV.

The company's website shows that customers who want to order online and pick up in store are limited to two items each of fresh beef, chicken and pork.

Its competitors including Costco and Food Lion are also cracking down on how much meat shoppers can buy at a time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely because of workers contracting coronavirus.

A shopper looks beef at a Kroger store in Atlanta underneath a sign limiting shoppers to three packages of ground beef on May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Such limits could mean customers must go out to buy food more often.

A sign at a Kroger store in Atlanta limits shoppers to two packages of pork on May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Kroger had previously limited beef and pork purchases at select stores.

FOX Business' inquiry to Kroger was not returned at the time of publication.

