Coronavirus has casinos asking Congress for emergency aid

Casinos have have gotten in line to ask Congress for emergency help in dealing with the impact of the coronavirus.

One form of aid could come as part of a comprehensive bailout package.

Lawmakers may provide aid in that way to airlines, cruise companies and the hospitality industry, according to the Washington Post.

Cash payments were brought up during a strategy call Monday with members of the American Gaming Association.

The American Gaming Association issued a statement to The Washington Post saying that the $260 billion industry is at a “near standstill.”

On Tuesday, Wynn Resorts will close its Wynn Las Vegas and Encore properties, while MGM Resorts said it would close all Las Vegas properties.

The gambling industry supports 1.8 million jobs, according to the AGA.

The concern is that thousands of low-wage workers will suffer if the companies are not helped by the federal government.