Coronavirus forces Wynn Resorts Las Vegas to temporarily close

The coronavirus is throwing a wrench into the casino industry as medical professionals recommend social distancing.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will temporarily close beginning Tuesday, March 17, in a drastic move.

The properties will close to the public at 6 pm, and then work to internally shut down operations.

Reduced staff will work to keep buildings secure, others will work from home.

Wynn resorts is estimating a possible reopening by April 1, but will review the situation and make the next decision in 10 days.

"I know it may seem that we are undertaking this action early," said Matt Maddox, CEO Wynn Resorts. "Here is how I have thought about this: Nothing is more important than your safety and that of your family. You would personally do whatever is necessary to keep you and your loved ones safe. I have that same responsibility to you, and based on all the information I have, this is the right decision, right now."

All full-time employees will continue to receive their regular pay during the closure.