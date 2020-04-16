Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus forces Google to slow hiring

By FOXBusiness
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has told staff that the company is slowing hiring for the rest of the year as the global economy is battered by the coronavirus.

The details went out to employees from a company memo reported by Seeking Alpha.

Contractors in its offices will have wages and benefits covered for a certain period.

"Just like the 2008 financial crisis, the entire global economy is hurting, and Google and Alphabet are not immune to the effects of this global pandemic," Pichai said in a staff memo.

The company plans to prioritize hiring employees who address its business needs.

The coronavirus has hit the retail and travel sectors hard, both of which are major Google advertisers, according to Bloomberg.