Coronavirus

Coronavirus having 'very little' impact on US food supply: agriculture secretary

Farmers got billions in emergency funding from Congress

By FOXBusiness
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue argues the U.S. has demonstrated that it has the best food supply chain in the world.video

Agriculture Secretary: Coronavirus having 'very little' impact on food supply

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue argues the U.S. has demonstrated that it has the best food supply chain in the world.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the coronavirus pandemic is having "very little" impact on U.S. food supply on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday.

"It's a very complex supply chain, but fortunately it's sound. It's stable. ... Our food safety inspectors are still on the job just as they've always been," Perdue said.

"It has some impact, but the factor is these people are coming to work," Perdue said. "Farmers and ranchers who grow the food are there … they're the real heroes."

Perdue speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, March 27, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The recently passed coronavirus relief package includes $9.5 billion in emergency COVID-19 response funding for agricultural producers, a provision that's seen as a win for farmers.

"Farmers are under duress," Perdue said. "We don't know exactly what the long-term impact will be. Thankfully with this latest legislation that’s passed, Congress provided the resources there to help farmers in need."

