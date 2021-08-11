Majority of consumers feeling supply chain disruptions

Approximately 60% of Americans surveyed by Gallup say they have struggled to get products due to shortages, while roughly 57% have experienced significant delays in receiving a product they ordered.

Overall, the poll found that seven in 10 Americans have had at least one of these issues, while 46% have had both. Additionally, about 83% of U.S. adults surveyed have reported noticing "significant price increases" in the past two months.

The shipment delays and shortages have become a byproduct of COVID-19-related economic disruptions to manufacturing, shipping and labor supply that are expected to continue as the delta variant spreads.

While Americans in upper-income households earning $90,000 or more were found to be more likely than lower-income adults to report experiencing significant delays in product shipments, they were just as likely as households in lower income brackets to report being unable to get a product or noticing price increases.

The poll finds that 62% of households earning $90,000 or more reported they were unable to get products due to a shortage, while 63% said they experienced significant delays in receiving a product. For households making between $36,000 and $89,999, 62% reported being unable to get a product due to shortages while 55% reported shipping delays. As for households making less than $36,000, 58% reported product unavailability due to shortages while 48% reported shipping delays.

Meanwhile, 82% of households earning $90,000 or more reported significant price increases in the past two months, compared to 83% of households making between $36,000 and $89,999 and 81% of households making less than $36,000 reporting the same.

Regionally, 62% of survey respondents in the West reported being unable to get a product due to a shortage, 58% reported significant delays and 84% significant price increases. In the South, approximately 61% of survey respondents reported shortages, 56% reported delays and 83% reported price increases. In the Midwest, about 60% reported shortages, while 58% reported delays and 79% reported price increases, and in the East, 58% reported shortages, 54% reported delays and 83% reported price increases.

Gallup surveyed 3,475 adults between July 19-26. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.