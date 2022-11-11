Consumer sentiment, Legalzoom shares soar and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Fridday that could impact trading.

INFLATION EASES: The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best day since April 2020.

The Dow soared over 1,201 points after October's inflation data eased slightly a sign that could suggest rising prices are peaking.

In response, the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 4% in the sharpest reversal since March 2009.

Salesforce.com, Home Depot and Nike topped the leader board, while Amgen and Nike lagged.

CONSUMER SENTIMENT: The University of Michigan releases its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for November.

It’s expected to edge down slightly for the first time in five months to a reading off 59.5. For context, consumer sentiment tumbled to an all-time low of 50.0 in June when record-high gasoline prices had consumers panicked about inflation.

LEGALZOOM.COM: Shares gained more than 15% in after-hours trading. The online platform for legal and compliance solutions topped Wall Street revenue and profit expectations.

Third quarter revenue rose 4% to $154.4 million, higher than the estimate of $149.9 million. Subscription revenue was $91.4 million, compared to $73.3 million in 2021, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

The basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.05 for the quarter in 2022, better than the estimate of $0.04.

BEAZER HOMES: Shares traded 2% higher in extended trading, after the homebuilder beat Wall Street revenue and profit estimates.

Third quarter revenue rose to $827.67 million, up from $590.94 million a year ago.

Net income for the three months ended September 30 was $86.82 million, up from $48.36 million.

Diluted income per share came in at $2.82, topping the estimate of $2.06.

Chair and CEO Allan Merrill said the company is responding to a challenging homebuilding environment by increasing incentives and reduced base prices in most communities.

SUMMIT MEETINGS: President Biden will attend the COP27 climate summit in Cairo, Egypt, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting.



