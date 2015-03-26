Consumer/Non-Cyclical Sector Wrap

On a trading day that saw the S&P 500 gain 1.7%, the Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector (XLP) showed little change.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was a major gainer in the sector, rising 11.3% (+75 cents) to close at $7.39 with 472,474 shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $6.60 to $7.44.

Tianli Agritech (NASDAQ:OINK) was a major loser in the sector. Its price dropped 9% (-13 cents) to close at $1.31, as 36,289 shares moved. The stock traded in a range of $1.26 to $1.47. Over the last month, the share price has dropped 65 cents (-33.2%) from $1.96 on April 20, 2012.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) rose 2.9% to close at $105.98, cross its 50-day moving average of $104.38 and 200-day moving average of $100.23. ZHONGPIN INC (NASDAQ:HOGS) declined 2.2% to close at $9.69, moving below its 50-day moving average of $9.77 and 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) rose 5.4% to close at $15.83, approaching its 50-day moving average of $16.33. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $17.01. John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:IBA) fell 1.8% to close at $14, moving closer to its 50-day moving average of $13.87. Also, the stock moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $20.54.