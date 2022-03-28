Tesla juices consumer discretionary ETFs on stock split plan

Consumer discretionary exchange-traded funds tied to Tesla moved higher on Monday as the electric vehicle maker plans to ask shareholders to authorize additional shares at its upcoming annual meeting for the company's second stock split in two years.

"Tesla’s Board of Directors has approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval," the company stated in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TESLA ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR A SECOND STOCK SPLIT IN TWO YEARS

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) rose nearly 3%, while the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index (FDIS) climbed and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary gained 2.3%. Meanwhile, the Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares ETF (WANT) surged 8%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XLY CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 188.25 +4.89 +2.67% FDIS FIDELITY COVINGTON TRUST MSCI CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY 80.38 +1.79 +2.28% VCR VANGUARD WORLD FDS CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY ETF 310.50 +6.89 +2.27% WANT DIREXION SHARES ETF TRUST DAILY CONSUMER DISCRTR BULL 68.12 +4.88 +7.72%

Tesla makes up 19.1% of XLY, 13.4% of FDIS, 13.3% of VCR and 12.89% of WANT, according to ETFTrends.com.

Tesla's Inclusion in ETFs Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) 19.1% Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index (FDIS) 13.4% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary (VCR) 13.3% Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3x Shares (WANT) 12.89% Source: ETFTrends.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Tesla, which did not specify when the stock split would take place or what the ratio of shares would be, closed up 8% at the end of Monday's trading session. The company previously approved a 5-to-1 stock split in August 2020.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,091.84 +81.20 +8.03%

While Tesla shares have fallen 9% year-to-date, the company has a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.