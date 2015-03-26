Consumer Cyclical Sector Wrap

The Consumer Cyclical sector (XLY) showed little change during trading today while the S&P 500 rose 1.7%.

Although it moved in the opposite direction of the market, the ETF tracked closer to the overall market today than it has over the past week. Going into trading today, XLY was down 2% over the last seven trading days. The S&P 500, in comparison, was down 1.6%.

Continue Reading Below

Increasing 11.9% (+$2.83) to close at $26.56, Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT) was a major gainer in the sector. Today, three million shares traded hands. The stock traded in a range of $24.16 to $26.90.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) rose 11.1% to close at $12.32, cross its 50-day moving average of $11.57 and 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) rose 3.8% to close at $55.26, approaching its 50-day moving average of $58.73. It has also moved closer to its 200-day moving average of $77.59.

Nexxus Lighting (NASDAQ:NEXS) was a major loser in the sector. Its price dropped 9.5% (-4 cents) to close at 38 cents, as 64,245 shares moved. The stock traded between 33 cents and 60 cents.