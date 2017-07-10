Consumer credit spikes by $18.4B, a six month high

article

US consumer credit jumped by $18.4 billion in May, the fastest spike in six months, according to the Federal Reserve. With the labor market continuing to churn out jobs and the stock market at record levels, economists believe that households will continue to feel more confident about boosting their debt levels. Because consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of the US economy, improving spending trends are viewed as a positive sign by economists.

The strength last month reflected a greater use of credit cards, which rose by $7.4 billion, much stronger than the $1.2 billion April increase. The category that includes auto loans and student loans increased by $11.05 billion, slightly lower than April's $11.8 billion gain. Auto sales have been slowing this year after last year's record pace.

The $18.4 billion rise in credit pushed borrowing measured in the monthly report to a fresh record of $3.84 trillion. The Fed's monthly credit report does not cover home mortgages or any other debt secured by real estate such as home equity loans.

A separate report prepared by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that total U.S. household debt, covering all loans including mortgages, reached a record high in the first quarter of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008 as the financial crisis was plunging the country into a deep recession.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.