Consumer Confidence Falls to Lowest Level Since November

Reuters

U.S. consumer confidence fell in June to the lowest point since November 2010 on concerns about the slack labor market and sputtering recovery, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 58.5 from a revised 61.7 the month before.

The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters was for a reading of 60.5. Forecasts ranged from 55 to 66.7.

