Shares of some top consumer companies were mixed at the close of trading:

Clorox fell $.05 or percent, to $108.47.

Continue Reading Below

Colgate-Palmolive Co. fell $.82 or 1.2 percent, to $68.46.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. rose $.58 or .5 percent, to $107.36.

Procter & Gamble Co. rose $.34 or .4 percent, to $82.87.