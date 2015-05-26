Connecticut's 2 casinos post rare increase in Dec. slot bets, though revenue down at Foxwoods

Connecticut's two Indian casinos posted increases in slot machine bets in December, a rare spike in what had been a persistent decline.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, owned by the Mashantucket Pequots, still reported Thursday a decline in the share of wagers known as revenue, to $36.2 million, down 4 percent, from December 2013. But total slot machine bets rose 3 percent, to $446.3 million.

The Mohegan Sun posted a 7 percent increase, to $49 million, in revenue, from December 2013. Slot machine bets last month totaled $600.4 million, up 5 percent.

The eastern Connecticut casinos have struggled for years as they faced rising competition in New York and Rhode Island. In addition, consumer spending declined during the recession and failed to fully return during the weak recovery.