Connecticut-based Frontier Communications to add 350 jobs in Rochester area over next 3 years

Frontier Communications says it plans to add as many as 350 new jobs over the next three years at its suburban Rochester call center.

The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reports (http://on.rocne.ws/1cXXFAq ) the Stamford, Connecticut-based company says the new hires at the facility in the town of Henrietta will provide technical assistance to customers having trouble with their Internet services.

The hiring was necessitated by the acquisition this year of Verizon's telephone landlines in Florida, California and Texas, resulting in more customers using the company's new wireline assets.

A company official says the Rochester-area location as chosen for the $4.5 million expansion project over other potential sites Florida, Utah and Texas.

Frontier has about 1,400 employees in the Rochester area.

