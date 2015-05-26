Commodities Signaling Global Growth Warning

Commodities across the board are signaling there are major risks to global growth. Whether it is copper hitting a 5-and-a-half year low, or oil or even soft products, grains and meats, it is clear that commodities are sending clear economic warning signs. Now we have the results of the Greek election, with the anti-austerity party Syriza taking power, as well as the failure of peace talks in Ukraine and a Russian offensive that will no doubt bring more growth slowing sanctions. Don’t just blame the dollar for commodity weakness; it is what the dollar is saying about growth in the rest of the world that really matters.

Crude closed near a 6-year low on Friday as King Salman of Saudi Aribia, in his first kingly proclamation, assured the markets that there would be no change in oil ministers or oil policy. What that means is OPEC price war continues. So against this backdrop, the Greek election and more Russian sanctions are making things look even more bearish.

Continue Reading Below

Syriza and the Independent Greek political parties are going to form a coalition government, so it looks like Greece will either get some debt relief from the European Union or we may have to start pricing in an exit from the Eurozone.

We also have to start pricing in the impact of more sanctions. Russia launched an attack according to the United States and indiscriminately targeted civilians in a rocket attack on the city of Mariupol over the weekend. The action makes it very likely that new sanctions will be imposed on Russia. More sanctions at a time when the situation in Greece is uncertain does not bode well for commodity demand.

Gas prices are still falling, according to Trilby Lundberg. She reported that the average price of a gallon of gasoline fell 13.3 cents in the past two weeks, which is the lowest level since late April 2009. Prices for regular grade gasoline fell to $2.07 a gallon in the survey.

Checkout Price Links https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EI1wUhBgaZ4&list=PLDq9JQANqxRxCBaHqunzBT4Frxitjw-XV&index=2 MarketWatch says that I am a must follow in 2015 on Twitter! You can follow me on Twitter @energyphilflynn and you can also join me on Facebook. If you have any questions or if you want to get my trade levels for today call me at (888-264-5665) or Email Pflynn@pricegroup.com. If you want to start trading apply by hitting this link https://newaccount.admis.com/?office=269.

Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Investing in futures can involve substantial risk of loss & is not suitable for everyone. Trading foreign exchange also involves a high degree of risk. The leverage created by trading on margin can work against you as well as for you, and losses can exceed your entire investment. Before opening an account and trading, you should seek advice from your advisors as appropriate to ensure that you understand the risks and can withstand the losses.

Advertisement

The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed and the giving of the same is not to be deemed as an offer or solicitation on our part with respect to the sale or purchase of any securities or futures. The Price Futures Group, its officers, directors, employees, and brokers may in the normal course of business have positions, which may or may not agree with the opinions expressed in this report. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction. Reproduction and/or distribution of any portion of this report are strictly prohibited without the written permission of the author. Trading in futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward contracts is not suitable for all investors and involves substantial risks.