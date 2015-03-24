Comedian Bill Cosby voices support for natural gas pipeline protesters in Massachusetts

Comedian Bill Cosby and his wife Camille are supporting protesters marching across Massachusetts in opposition to Kinder Morgan's proposed natural gas pipeline.

The couple, who own hundreds of acres of protected land in Shelburne Falls, about 100 miles west of Boston, have been opposed to the pipeline since the company notified them last winter of plans to survey their land.

Continue Reading Below

Through a spokesman, the couple said it was "astounding" that New England's six governors support the proposal, which they said shows "disrespect for humans, flora and fauna."

Supporters of the $3.75 billion Northeast Pipeline Extension Project say it will provide clean-burning natural gas to the Northeast U.S.

The Massachusetts PipeLine Awareness Network organized the relay march in the state and plan a July 30 Statehouse rally.