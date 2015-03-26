Collective Brands, Archer Daniels Midland Company Included in Stocks Up on High Volume Tuesday

There are a few stocks that are up on high volume today:
- Collective Brands (NYSE:PSS) is up on high volume today, trading with volume of 25.5 million, or 15.8 times its average daily volume. At $21.20, the stock price has risen 2.1%. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing $1.54 (7.8%) from a price of $19.66 on March 30, 2012. The stock is trading 10.8% above its 50-day moving average and 22.4% above its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with a volume of 6.5 million, or 1.8 times its average daily volume, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is up on high volume today. At $32.88, the stock price has climbed 6.6%. Share price rose over the last three months, now up $3.71 (12.7%) from $29.17 on February 2, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $31.23 today.
- Today, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is up on high volume, trading at a volume of 10.2 million, or three times its average daily volume. Shares have risen 10.9% to $15.70. Share price is up $1.69 (12.1%) from $14.01 on March 30, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $14.27 today.
- Trading with a volume of 3.8 million, or three times its average daily volume, Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is up on high volume today. Shares are up 14.6% to $34.61. Share price is up, having risen $6.01 (21%) from $28.60 on March 30, 2012. The stock is trading 20.8% above its 50-day moving average and 21.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is up on high volume today, trading with volume of 9.4 million, or 1.6 times its average daily volume. The stock price is up 6.5% to $14.04. Shares are up over the last two months, having risen $2.48 (21.5%) from a price of $11.56 on March 2, 2012. The stock is trading 10.5% above its 50-day moving average and 20% above its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with a volume of two million, or 3.5 times its average daily volume, Sourcefire (NASDAQ:FIRE) is up on high volume today. Shares have climbed 13.1% to $57.67. The stock is trading 19.3% above its 50-day moving average and 33.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- Today, CapitalSource (NYSE:CSE) is up on high volume, trading at a volume of 11.2 million, or 6.1 times its average daily volume. Shares have climbed 5% to $6.77. The stock has seen some positive movement recently as shares are up 33 cents (5.1%) from a price of $6.44 on April 24, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $6.64 today.
- Trading with a volume of 960,606, or 2.5 times its average daily volume, Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) is up on high volume today. Shares have climbed 8.4% to $58.46. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $6.26 (-9.7%) from $64.72 on February 2, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $55.14 today.
- Today, General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) is up on high volume, trading at a volume of 1.6 million, or two times its average daily volume. Shares are up 11.4% to $32.79. Share price has been rising, and is up $5.08 (18.3%) from a price of $27.71 on April 24, 2012. The stock is trading 14.2% above its 50-day moving average and 13.3% above its 200-day moving average.
