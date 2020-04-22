CME Group preparing for possibility negative oil prices persist

CME Group is preparing for the possibility that crude oil prices could trade below zero for an extended period of time.

Continue Reading Below

The Chicago-based exchange operator will switch its options pricing and valuation model to Bachelier in order to accommodate for negative prices in underlying futures of some energy products. The changes will go into effect following end of trading on Wednesday and remain in place until further notice.

OIL SPIKES AS TRUMP THREATENS ACTION AGAINST IRAN

“Market participants rely on physically-delivered futures contracts to efficiently hedge and transfer their risk during these uncertain times, and we are taking additional proactive steps to ensure that our products can reflect the prices of the underlying physical commodities on which they are based," CME Group told FOX Business in a statement.

"As the deepest and most liquid crude oil benchmark globally and the only futures contracts tied directly to the physical commodity, WTI futures prices reflect current market fundamentals created in large part by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic shutdown including decreased global demand for crude, global oversupply, and high levels of storage utilization in the United States," CME Group added.

"Accommodating negative futures prices and options strikes on WTI and other energy products will therefore help our clients to most efficiently optimize their risk management strategies in line with price movements in the cash market.”

A strike price is the price at which a put or call option can be exercised.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May delivery plunged below zero on Monday, making for the first time in CME history that the commodity traded in negative territory. Other commodities, like natural gas, have previously seen their prices fall below zero.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While WTI futures for May delivery settled at -$10.36 a barrel on Monday, they expired a day later $10.01. June futures were trading higher by 23 percent near $14.25 a barrel on Wednesday.