Oil spikes as Trump threatens action against Iran

Oil prices spiked Wednesday morning after President Trump threatened action against Iranian gunboats that have been harassing U.S. ships.

Continue Reading Below

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, gained 20 percent to $13.83 a barrel after having fallen to an overnight low of $10.26. Brent crude, the international benchmark was higher by 5.6 percent at $20.42.

GAS PRICES TO STAY CHEAP AFTER CORONAVIRUS SLIDE

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump tweeted.

Trump's statement comes after 11 Iranian vessels last week operated dangerously close to U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran said it launched its first military satellite into orbit.

Wednesday’s rebound amid rising geopolitical tensions comes after WTI crude oil for June delivery plunged 60 percent this week amid worries about demand destruction caused by COVID-19 and ballooning supplies due to the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A weekly U.S. crude oil inventory report will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.