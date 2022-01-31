Citrix Systems going private in $16B deal

Citrix Systems Inc. will be taken private in an all-cash acquisition by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management LP valued at $16.5 billion, including the assumption of debt.

CATHIE WOOD’S ARK FACES LOYALTY TEST AFTER TECH-STOCK ROUT

Under the deal’s terms, Citrix stockholders will receive $104 a share. Elliott is participating in the acquisition through its Evergreen Coast Capital affiliate.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CTXS CITRIX SYSTEMS INC. 101.49 -4.06 -3.85%

Citrix shares closed Friday at $105.55. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the deal, which had also been the subject of earlier media reports, was nearing completion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Vista and Evergreen plan to combine Citrix with Tibco Software, a Vista portfolio company. The move would create a software company with 400,000 customers and 100 million users in 100 countries, the companies said.

Citrix will keep its name and its Fort Lauderdale, Fla. headquarters, the companies said. The deal is expected to close near the middle of 2022.

To read more from the Wall Street Journal, click here.