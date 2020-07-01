Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Banking

Citigroup pulls back on office return plans as coronavirus cases rise

Return is dependent on 'data not dates,' bank says

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it was delaying plans for  U.S. employees returning to offices as COVID-19 cases rise in several states.

Continue Reading Below

"We have always said our plans to return to the office would prioritize the health and safety of our colleagues and be centered around data not dates. Consistent with that, we delayed our return to a number of sites across the U.S. given the health data in those locations," a bank spokeswoman told Reuters.

Bloomberg News reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

THIS COMPANY JUST REPLACED TOYOTA AS WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE AUTOMAKER

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CCITIGROUP INC.50.48-0.62-1.21%

Citi will delay plans to bring back a small percentage of workers in 13 states, the Bloomberg report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shinjini Ganguli)