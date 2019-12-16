Christmas shipping dates: Here are your deadlines

The holiday pressure is mounting as shoppers face a narrow window to make sure their gifts reach their intended destination before the big day.

And carriers and online retailers alike are feeling the pressure to deliver -- literally. However, FedEx, UPS and USPS are doing their part to help shoppers navigate the stress-inducing time.

The major carriers, who are faced with the task to ship a record number of packages with six days less in the holiday shopping season than last year, provided recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25 with the stakes to deliver on time at an all-time high.

“We’re committed to helping you navigate the busy holiday season so you can take full advantage of every available shipping day,” UPS said.

The coming weeks will be the ultimate test for carriers as the onslaughts of orders and any potential bad weather can lay waste to even the best delivery plans.

Here are some deadlines for U.S. shoppers to pay attention to when shipping within the U.S:

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 20: First Class Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail

Dec. 23 Priority Mail Express

U.S. Postal Service recommended dates for Alaska and Hawaii

Alaska

Dec. 18: First Class Mail

Dec. 19: Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 19: First Class Mail & Priority Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

“Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions, including customs delays. Some restrictions apply, “ USPS warned on its website.

FedEx

Dec. 16: Ground and home delivery

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day options

Dec. 23: Overnight options

Dec 25: SameDay, SameDay City Direct and City Priority

UPS

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day

“UPS has been working hard throughout the year preparing to provide the same reliable service this holiday season that you trust us to deliver year-round,” the carrier wrote on its site.

UPS noted that due to “increased volume this season a “limited number of packages with certain origins and destinations may experience additional time” while in transit.

Amazon

Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping. Items ship within three to five business days. This is free for Prime members.

Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery with Prime on “tens of millions” of items. This is free for Prime members with no minimum purchase.

Dec. 23: Last day for one-day delivery. This is free for Prime members with no minimum purchase.

Dec. 24: Last day for Same-Day delivery. This is for select areas only for $9.98 per item. It’s free for Prime members on qualifying orders over $35.

Monday, Dec. 16 is the last day for free shipping by Amazon on qualifying orders over $25.

The above dates and delivery speed may vary by item, according to Amazon.

Six years ago millions of packages were late for Christmas when UPS and FedEx were crippled by bad weather and last-minute online shopping. Since then, Amazon has been building its own delivery network to give it more control over when and how its packages are delivered. It has leased jets, built package-sorting hubs at airports and launched a program that lets contractors start delivering packages in vans.

But many eyes will be on Amazon this holiday season and whether it will keep its delivery promises. That’s because 42 percent of all online sales this holiday season ares expected to go to the Seattle company, according to consulting firm Bain & Co.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.