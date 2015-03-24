Chris Christie: New Jersey would have 'no role' in regulating or taxing betting on sports

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says the state government will have no role in regulating or taxing sports betting if casinos or racetracks begin offering it.

During a news conference in Camden on Tuesday, he also said he would not encourage or discourages those entities from starting sports books.

His remarks come one day after his administration issued a directive that sports betting run by casinos or any of the state's four horse-racing courses would no longer be considered illegal.

The administration also asked a federal judge to OK the state's directive.

A legal adviser for Monmouth Park Racetrack says it wants to begin offering sports betting within a month — perhaps beginning Sunday.

Professional and college sports leagues are expected to oppose the changes.