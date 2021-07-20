Chipotle higher menu prices help it beat quarterly comparable sales estimates

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat estimates for quarterly comparable sales and restaurant margins on Tuesday, with menu price hikes offsetting higher wages as the U.S. economy reopened to a labor crunch.

The burrito-and-bowl chain, which had already seen sales recover during the COVID-19 pandemic, grew even stronger as restrictions lifted, weather warmed and Americans began trickling back to offices and dining with friends and families.

Chipotle said it expects third-quarter comparable restaurant sales growth in the low to mid double-digits range, compared with estimates of 9.7%.

Comparable sales for the second quarter ended June 30 rose 31.2%, compared with Wall Street expectations of 29.4% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income was about $188 million, or $6.60 per share, for the quarter, compared with $8.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.