Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

China's car sales crash show trade war wounds, electronic cars flopping

Associated Press
close
Consumer Technology Association CEO and president Gary Shapiro on the impact of China tariffs being added to tech imports and his outlook for holiday tech sales.video

Trade war impact on tech is 'two steps forward and one tweet back': CTA CEO

Consumer Technology Association CEO and president Gary Shapiro on the impact of China tariffs being added to tech imports and his outlook for holiday tech sales.

BEIJING (AP) — China's auto sales fell 5.8% from a year earlier in October as demand for electric cars plunged, an industry group reported Monday, extending a painful squeeze in the global industry's biggest market.

Continue Reading Below

The Chinese auto market is on track to contract for second year, dragged down by weak demand in the face of cooling economic growth and a tariff war with Washington.

Drivers bought 1.9 million sedans, SUVs and minivans, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

CHINESE EXPORTS IN TROUBLE AS TRUMP'S TRADE WAR TAKES HOLD

Sales growth has been in negative territory every month since June 2018.

Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, shrank 0.6% to 2.3 million.

Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles tumbled 45.6% to 75,000. Demand has been hurt by the end of government subsidies in mid-2019.

FILE - In this April 16, 2019, file photo, Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD Auto, the biggest global electric brand by sales volume, prepares to show the latest cars during the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai. China’s auto sales fell 5

Beijing has spent billions of dollars promoting electrics sales. Regulators are shifting the burden to automakers by eliminating subsidies and imposing minimum sales quotas. That raises the cost to buyers.

The October figures were a small improvement over September's 6.3% contraction and better than double-digit contractions in previous months.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Still, sales were off 11% in the first 10 months of 2019 compared with a year earlier.

Electrics sales still are up 10.1% for the year to date, reflecting strong first-half demand before the end of subsidies.

Sales of SUVs, usually a bright spot for the industry, were down 8.3% in the first 10 months of the year but CAAM gave no total. That was slight improvement over the 9.3% decline for the nine months through September.

Sales by Chinese brands were down 9.6% from a year earlier at 770,000. They lost 1.7 percentage points of market share to 39.9%.