China purchases 260,000 more metric tons of soybeans

China purchased 264,000 more metric tons of soybeans amid U.S.-China trade uncertainty, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The purchases were made after Sept. 1, which marked the beginning of the "marketing year" for soybeans.

Chinese importers purchased roughly 600,000 tons of U.S. soybeans after deputy-level trade discussions between the U.S. and China in September.

The soybeans will not be shipped out all at once. The roughly 10 boatloads of soybeans will make their way to China between October and December, according to Reuters.

No formal trade deal has been signed by the two superpowers.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said a "phase one" trade deal with China can happen during next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Chile.

"We are on the guiding path to Chile and the meeting of the two presidents in mid-November," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo last week. "The plan there, is to have an agreement."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS