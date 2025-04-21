Expand / Collapse search
China Tariffs
Published

China threatens countermeasures against countries that 'appease' US on trade war

Trump has kept 145% tariffs on China, who retaliated with 125% duties on US imports

Heritage Foundation senior fellow for China Strategy Michael Pillsbury on China warning other countries against making deals with the U.S., the escalation in trade moves and Iran's foreign minister visiting China. video

Expert 'getting more pessimistic' over US-China talks 'getting going'

Heritage Foundation senior fellow for China Strategy Michael Pillsbury on China warning other countries against making deals with the U.S., the escalation in trade moves and Iran's foreign minister visiting China.

China has threatened to take countermeasures against any country that strikes trade deals with the U.S. at Beijing’s expense.

China's Commerce Ministry issued the warning in a statement on Monday in the latest round of rhetoric surrounding the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests," the ministry said in a statement. "If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner. China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests."

"Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected," the statement continued.

CHINA POISED TO INTERFERE AS TRUMP SEEKS TARIFF DEAL WITH EU, EXPERTS WARN

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk in opposite directions

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019.  (Kevin Lamarque/File Photo / Reuters)

President Donald Trump paused sweeping tariffs he announced on dozens of countries on April 2, though he kept the 145% tariff on Chinese goods. Beijing had retaliated with 125% duties levied on U.S. imports.

trump introducing tariffs

President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nearly 50 countries have already approached U.S. trade officials to discuss the tariffs, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said earlier this month.

CHINA BEGINS RETURNING BOEING AIRCRAFT TO US

On Thursday, Trump suggested that Washington and Beijing could reach a trade deal in as soon as three to four weeks. 

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary offers his perspective on the trade war with China and comments on the ‘squawking’ between President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

O’Leary explains why he wants more than a trade deal with China as Trump isolates the country in tariff pressure campaign.

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary offers his perspective on the trade war with China and comments on the ‘squawking’ between President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, on ‘The Bottom Line.’

"They have reached out a number of times," Trump said, referring to high-level Chinese officials. When asked how frequently they have been in touch since last week – after Trump tripled his Chinese tariff increase from 54% to 145% – the president responded, "A lot."

China, however, has vowed to fight a trade war "to the end," saying it will only come to the table for talks if the U.S. shows "the right attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit." 

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel and Reuters contributed to this report.