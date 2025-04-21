China threatens countermeasures against countries that 'appease' US on trade war

China has threatened to take countermeasures against any country that strikes trade deals with the U.S. at Beijing’s expense.

China's Commerce Ministry issued the warning in a statement on Monday in the latest round of rhetoric surrounding the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests," the ministry said in a statement. "If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner. China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests."

"Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected," the statement continued.

President Donald Trump paused sweeping tariffs he announced on dozens of countries on April 2, though he kept the 145% tariff on Chinese goods. Beijing had retaliated with 125% duties levied on U.S. imports.

Nearly 50 countries have already approached U.S. trade officials to discuss the tariffs, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said earlier this month.

On Thursday, Trump suggested that Washington and Beijing could reach a trade deal in as soon as three to four weeks.

"They have reached out a number of times," Trump said, referring to high-level Chinese officials. When asked how frequently they have been in touch since last week – after Trump tripled his Chinese tariff increase from 54% to 145% – the president responded, "A lot."

China, however, has vowed to fight a trade war "to the end," saying it will only come to the table for talks if the U.S. shows "the right attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit."

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel and Reuters contributed to this report.