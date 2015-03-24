China Housing Won't Really Rebound Next Year: Fitch

China's real-estate market won't make a significant recovery in the year ahead, Fitch Ratings said in a report out Monday. Fitch is calling for "nationwide housing sales in China to change by between -5% and +5% in 2015, which is not a significant rebound from the trough of 2014." The ratings agency, which is predicting a 10% drop in sales for 2014 as a whole, sees most developers concentrating on "fast asset turnover, instead of preserving margins," limiting gains for home prices.
