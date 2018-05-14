Chili's assessing scope of customer data breach

Chili's Grill & Bar said it is gauging the extent of a data breach that included some customers' payment card information.

The company, which is owned by Brinker International, said Sunday it believes the incident was limited to the period from March through April of this year.

Chili's said malware, which it discovered May 11, was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s corporate-owned restaurants.

"We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an extensive investigation to confirm the nature and scope of this incident," the company said in a statement.