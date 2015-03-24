Chicago officials say pallet company's new facility in city will create 100 jobs

Chicago officials say a pallet company's new depot in the city will create 100 jobs.

Officials with New York-based PECO Pallet announced the opening of a new pallet depot in Chicago on Wednesday. It'll process up to 500,000 pallets a month and store up to 250,000.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement, company officials say the city's geography and proximity to major manufacturers played a role in locating the facility in Chicago. Those manufacturers include Kraft Foods and Abbot Nutrition.

The company employs 65 people with service center and manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company says it'll add 100 jobs in Chicago over the next two years.