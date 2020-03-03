Expand / Collapse search
Oil

Chevron could return up to $80B to shareholders over 5 years

Energy companies have pledged to curb spending after the collapse in oil prices earlier this decade

Reuters
Price Futures Group senior analyst Phil Flynn discusses declining oil demand amid coronavirus fears.

Shale oil producers could see bankruptcies if demand remains low: Phil Flynn

Price Futures Group senior analyst Phil Flynn discusses declining oil demand amid coronavirus fears.

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it could return as much as $80 billion to shareholders over five years even if oil prices remained low.

Chevron and other energy companies have pledged to curb spending after the collapse in oil prices earlier this decade forced many to borrow to cover costs of long-term projects.

The oil major said it had the potential to distribute between $75 billion and $80 billion over the next five years and would maintain its capital spending in a range of $19 billion to $22 billion annually through the period.

"We remain focused on a returns-driven approach to capital allocation, investing in lower-risk projects," Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said.

WELLS FARGO THIRD MAJOR BANK TO END ARCTIC OIL INVESTMENT

Reuters reported on Monday that the company is offering buyouts to reduce its U.S. oil exploration and production workforce as it moves to cut costs in the face of sharply lower oil and gas prices.

CHEVRON OFFERING AMERICAN WORKERS BUYOUTS TO TRIM STAFFING

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, a flame burns at the Shell Deer Park oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas. With the viral outbreak spreading to more countries, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even f

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)