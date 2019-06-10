Chesapeake Energy Has Come a Long Way in the Last Few Years

In 2013, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) began a significant transformation to turn around its struggling business. The oil and gas company's board of directors tapped Doug Lawler, a former executive at Anadarko Petroleum, to lead this process. While the company has had its share of struggles during Lawler's tenure, Chesapeake Energy has come a long way since he took over.

With his sixth anniversary leading the company approaching, during Chesapeake's recent first-quarter conference call, Lawler reflected on all of his accomplishments since he took the reins. While he and his team still have lots of work to do, they're heading in the right direction.

Continue Reading Below

The highlight reel

Lawler started his prepared comments on the call by saying:

Chesapeake Energy is a much different company today than it was six years ago. At the time, it had roughly $15.5 billion of liabilities on its balance sheet and another nearly $23 billion in off-balance sheet liabilities, which were the result of a complex web of financial arrangements the company entered into so that it could fund its rapid growth in the early days of the shale boom.

However, those numbers have improved significantly over the last six years. The company's balance sheet liabilities fell to about $11.2 billion last year, while its off-balance sheet liabilities were down to $5.9 billion thanks to a steady string of asset sales. Chesapeake has also become a much more efficient driller, which has improved its margins while narrowing the gap between cash flow and capital spending.

Why we're even more excited about what lies ahead

Advertisement

Those improvements positioned the company to make a transformational transaction last year that it believes will accelerate its turnaround plan. That deal is not only turning Chesapeake into an oil growth machine, but it should enable it to become more profitable, which will further improve its debt profile.

In the company's view, oil will grow from 19% of its total output last year to about 30% by 2020. That should improve its per-barrel profit margin by 35% this year and 50% by 2020. Meanwhile, the company expects to save between $200 million and $280 million per year as it leverages the strengths of the two companies. These factors should help drive its leverage ratio from about 4.0 times debt to EBITDA last year to 3.6 times in 2019 and 2.8 times next year, which puts it much closer to its 2.0 times target.

Thanks to that deal, and the company's other initiatives, Lawler proclaimed on the call that:

Chesapeake wants to become a cash-flow-generating machine in the coming years. That will give it the money to not only grow its high-margin oil production at a healthy rate, but also to continue paying off debt. Those two factors should enable the company to create value for its investors in the coming years, which is why it's so excited about what lies ahead.

Chesapeake should be fun to watch over the next few years

Lawler and his team have worked hard to dig Chesapeake Energy out of a massive financial hole. While they still have lots of work to do since the company's leverage ratio remains well above its target level, they have a clear plan to get to their goal over the next few years. That makes it an intriguing oil stock to keep an eye on to see if it can finish its transformation into a financially sound oil and cash-flow-growth machine.

10 stocks we like better than Chesapeake EnergyWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chesapeake Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.