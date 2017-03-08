Cheniere Energy Continues to Check Off All the Boxes for Future Profitability

article

For several years, Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) had nothing to report on for its quarterly earnings aside from the progress of its construction. Today, that dynamic has changed as the company has become a major player in the LNG export game. According to management, the transition from a prospective LNG player to an actual one is progressing quite well.

Continue Reading Below

These quotes from its most recent conference call give a decent snapshot of the progress the company has made over the years as well as what investors can expect from here on out.

Image source: Getty Images.

Starting off on the right foot

Cheniere Energy has faced down a lot of doubts and questions over the past several years: Can it get approval to export LNG? Can it find enough buyers interested in its cargo? Can it finance it without going under? Can it construct its facilities on time and within budget?

Advertisement

So far, the company has been able to answer all of those questions in the affirmative. The last remaining question is whether it can operate its facilities efficiently. Based on the results, according to CEO Jack Fusco, the answer is looking to be another yes:

With this question being answered, it's getting harder for doubters to build a case against Cheniere as an operating company and its ability to generate profits. It seems that now the biggest question is how much you want to pay for the company's performance.

Staying on schedule

So far, Cheniere has done a noteworthy job of bringing its Sabine Pass facility on line within its projected time schedule, especially when this was the first LNG export facility to be built in the US. Now that the first-time jitters are out of the way, Fusco thinks that it can accelerate its timeline on the remaining parts of the facility:

The next steps

With the exception of a couple of expansion trains at Cheniere's second LNG facility in Corpus Christi, its growth plans are pretty much set in stone for the next few years. Beyond that, though, things get a little questionable. According to Fusco, the company is already putting together some plans for what will basically be the next decade of growth for Cheniere:

When you consider the infrastructure it will take to move the massive amounts of gas being delivered to these facilities, it makes sense to try to leverage that infrastructure as much as possible. Adding bolt-on LNG trains to existing facilities could help give Cheniere an even larger cost advantage than it already enjoys from cheap U.S. natural gas.

The market for non-contracted LNG is pretty strong

Much of the investment thesis for Cheniere Energy is built on the company's long-term contracts with customers. Those 20-year take-or-pay obligations cover more than 85% of Cheniere's total liquefaction capacity and should ensure a steady stream of cash to the business. A question has always been whether that remaining percentage of LNG that will be sold on the spot market or on short-term contracts can find a home. Based on the early response from the market, Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygi thinks this won't be the risk that some might have assumed:

There are a few things still up in the air for spot market demand for LNG over the next couple years as new facilities continue to come on line or ramp up. Questions such as how quickly those facilities get up to speed and how much of a demand response the market will see from big buyers like China will play a large role in this dynamic over the next several years. It's encouraging, though, to see that the company was able to sell all of that cargo on the spot market or shorter-term contracts. Combine that with Cheniere's established base of long-term contracts and things should look pretty good for the company.

Better the next time around

Cheniere's Sabine Pass facility was its first stab at bringing a facility on line, but it does have another whole new facility slated to start operations in a couple of years in Corpus Christi. One would assume that starting up a second facility will be much easier than the first. When asked about some of the lessons from opening Sabine and how it will impact start-up at Corpus Christi, Fusco highlighted one element of that plan already in place:

There's really no better way to improve performance than to have the people on the ground get some hands-on experience. It's encouraging to see things like this happening already at Cheniere, because it should help ensure much smoother sailing from here on out.

10 stocks we like better than Cheniere EnergyWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cheniere Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2017

Tyler Crowe has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.