'CBS Evening News' wiped out in half of country by glitch

'CBS Evening News' was wiped out in half of the country on Tuesday evening after a control room glitch halted broadcasting.

Interruptions were cited on the East Coast as well as the Midwest.

The Norah O’Donnell-anchored newscast originates from Washington. It is usually transmitted through a New York control room, but that facility has been shut for weeks due to the coronavirus epidemic.

About 13 minutes into what would have been the East Coast Edition of the show, the network tweeted that CBS was experiencing technical difficulties.

Without the New York bureau to serve as a backup, the Washington control room was unable to facilitate a quick recovery.

Instead of O'Donnell's newscast, local stations showed a feed of the CBSN streaming service.

The evening news was expected to run at its traditional time in the Mountain and Western time zones, CBS said.

O'Donnell later took to Instagram to address viewers. "It's a broadcast in the era of COVID," she added, just the latest in a line of reporters to cite the significant challenges journalists face as the novel coronavirus spreads.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.