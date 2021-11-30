Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Cathie Wood's ARK buys a million Twitter shares after Dorsey steps down

The company named its technology chief Parag Agrawal as the CEO

close
Fox News contributor Miranda Devine discusses whether the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will allow Donald Trump back on the company’s site amid the social media censorship.  video

Highly doubt new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will lift ban on Trump: Miranda Devine

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine discusses whether the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal will allow Donald Trump back on the company’s site amid the social media censorship. 

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management bought more than a million shares of Twitter Inc, a day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive of the social networking site.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

ARK acquired 1.1 million Twitter shares worth $48.9 million at Tuesday's closing price of $43.94, according to the firm's daily trade report. They had lost 3.4% after opening lower.

THE HISTORY OF TWITTER: HOW THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM HAS GROWN

On Monday, after the company named its technology chief Parag Agrawal as the CEO, the shares had closed down 2.7%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TWTR TWITTER, INC. 43.94 -1.84 -4.02%

Ark on Tuesday also bought 837,248 shares of online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc worth $21.7 million. It had on the previous day bought 915,063 shares, taking an advantage of a pullback in shares. 

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)