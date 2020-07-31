Expand / Collapse search
Caterpillar sales sag 31% in coronavirus slowdown

CEO: Caterpillar ready to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand

Caterpillar profit fell 70 percent as the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 slashed demand.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based heavy-equipment manufacturer earned $458 million, or an adjusted $1.03 per share, as revenue slid 31 percent from a year ago to $10 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $9.69 billion.

“In the second quarter, our employees and dealers remained dedicated to providing the essential products and services the world needs under very challenging conditions,” CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement. "We will adjust production as conditions warrant and are prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.