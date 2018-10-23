Caterpillar 3Q results top Street, helped by improved demand

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE- In this July 24, 2017, file photo, a Caterpillar excavator is on a housing construction site in North Andover, Mass. Caterpillar Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Caterpillar's third-quarter results beat Wall Street's expectations, buoyed by increased demand and higher prices.

Continue Reading Below

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the construction equipment company earned $1.73 billion, or $2.88 per share. A year earlier the Deerfield, Illinois-based company earned $1.06 billion, or $1.77 per share.

Stripping out restructuring costs and a tax benefit, earnings were $2.86 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were calling for $2.84 per share.

Revenue climbed to $13.51 billion from $11.41 billion, with sales rising in its construction industries, resource industries, financial products and energy and transportation segments. Wall Street expected $13.26 billion in revenue.

Caterpillar Inc. still anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $11 to $12 per share. Analysts predict $11.64 per share.

Shares fell 6.7 percent before the opening bell on Tuesday as global markets declined.