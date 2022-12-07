Carvana stock slides on bankruptcy risk

Carvana shares are getting crushed on Wednesday over concerns the used car retailer may be forced into bankruptcy.

The stock fell more than 30% after Wedbush analyst Seth Basham said "bankruptcy risk is rising," noting a significant decline in the company's bonds.

During the earnings conference call last month, CEO Ernie Garcia declined to provide a 2023 forecast and outlined the challenges facing the company including lower demand, auto depreciation, the pressure to cut expenses and rapidly rising interest rates.

"Interest rates have risen rapidly with the two-year treasury a good benchmark for automotive loans rising 3.9% over the last year and 2.6% since 2019," he said. "In addition, credit spreads have risen about 1% in the last year."

"To put this in perspective for a customer utilizing financing, the moves into your current yields plus credit spreads of last year are equivalent in their impacts on the customer's monthly payment of about a $3,000 price increase. As a result, for customers using financing, cars ended the quarter at their most unaffordable point ever, despite the fact that retail prices have dropped roughly 10% this year."

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported creditors including Apollo and Pimco agreed to work in tandem if a restructuring is necessary.