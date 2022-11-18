Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

Carvana to slash 1,500 jobs, cites economic headwinds

Carvana laid off around 2,500 employees earlier this year

close
Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter discusses how rising interest rates are impacting car loan demand and the electric vehicle market on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter: EV market yet to take off with consumers

Cars.com CEO Alex Vetter discusses how rising interest rates are impacting car loan demand and the electric vehicle market on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or about 8% of the used-car retailer's workforce. 

In an internal memo reviewed by FOX Business, CEO Ernie Garcia said while the changes were "painful," Carvana had faced "strong" economic headwinds from higher financing costs.

AMAZON CEO SAYS LAYOFFS WILL CONTINUE IN 2023

He explained that leadership had "failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business" and apologized to people who were affected. 

A Carvana used car "vending machine"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 11: A Carvana used car "vending machine" on May 11, 2022, in Miami, Florida.  ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The job cuts affected employees in corporate, operations and technology teams. 

CNBC first reported the layoffs.

To support people who were being let go, Garcia said in all cases, to help with the transition, separation and severance pay would be provided through Jan. 1, as well as one additional week of severance pay for every full year of tenure.

Health care coverage will be extended for three months and employees will be given priority consideration once the company begins hiring again. 

Carvana vehicles

A computer monitor displayed available vehicles inside the Carvana Co. car vending machine in Frisco, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photographer: Laura Buckman/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Photographer: Laura Buckman/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition, former employees will be eligible for the employee vehicle purchase program for the next year.

close
Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polcari discusses the release of the October job report and how it confirms the Federal Reserve's plan to address inflation on 'Varney & Co.' video

October job report validates Federal Reserve's rate hike, path to combat inflation: Kenny Polcari

Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polcari discusses the release of the October job report and how it confirms the Federal Reserve's plan to address inflation on 'Varney & Co.'

Shares of Carvana extended losses after Friday's announcement and were 7% lower in afternoon trade. 

This all comes as demand for used cars has been negatively impacted by hybrid working models and higher costs due to rising interest rates. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Earlier in the year, Carvana laid off around 2,500 employees

The Arizona-based company said its executive team would forego their salaries for the rest of the year.

Reuters contributed to this report.